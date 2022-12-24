ADVERTISEMENT

Will seek clarifications on bills removing him as chancellor of varsities, says Governor

December 24, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said he would take a call on the University Law (Amendment) Bills that seek to remove him as the Chancellor of universities in the State only after obtaining necessary clarifications.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Khan said he has not seen the Bills yet as he has been outside Kerala in the last few days.

He also hinted that he would be holding consultations with the Centre on the proposed legislation since the subject of education including universities figure in the concurrent list of the Constitution.

The Governor also attributed the delay in processing some of the earlier Bills to the State government’s alleged failure in providing necessary clarifications. “If they do not want to give any clarification, why should I send it (the bills) to the President,” he asked.

The government had forwarded the Bills to the Raj Bhavan on December 22, ten days after they had been passed by the Legislative Assembly.

