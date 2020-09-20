Will retain control of Manarcaud church: Jacobite faction

We will go to any extent to ensure our rights, says vicar

The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Syrian Church on Sunday said it would retain its authority over the St. Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church at Manarcaud here. The group accused the rival Orthodox faction of attempting to create unrest by obtaining a favourable court order on the authority of the church.

In a statement, Kuriakose Cor Episcopa, vicar of the church, said around 3,000 families under the parish stood firm with the Jacobite faction. The recent court order, according to him, was the result of a case filed by just three persons belonging to the rival faction.

“The Constitution of India has clearly laid down the fundamental rights of the citizens. We will go to any extent to ensure our rights. The Manarcaud church will always remain the way it is now,” he said.

The Jacobite faction also accused the Orthodox group of attempting to ‘spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the region by levelling false accusations against the church.’

Court order

The statement comes in the wake of a recent order by a sub-court in Kottayam to hand over the church to the Orthodox faction. It assumes significance as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to convene a meeting to bring out a consensus between the two church factions.

The church, with over 3,500 families as its members, is one of the most important churches of the Syrian Jacobite Christians. It is also an internationally renowned Marian pilgrimage centre, with faithful arriving here from various parts of the country and abroad.