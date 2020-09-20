Will retain control of Manarcaud church: Jacobite faction

The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Syrian Church on Sunday said it would retain its authority over the St. Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Church at Manarcaud here. The group accused the rival Orthodox faction of attempting to create unrest by obtaining a favourable court order on the authority of the church.
In a statement, Kuriakose Cor Episcopa, vicar of the church, said around 3,000 families under the parish stood firm with the Jacobite faction. The recent court order, according to him, was the result of a case filed by just three persons belonging to the rival faction.
“The Constitution of India has clearly laid down the fundamental rights of the citizens. We will go to any extent to ensure our rights. The Manarcaud church will always remain the way it is now,” he said.
The Jacobite faction also accused the Orthodox group of attempting to ‘spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the region by levelling false accusations against the church.’
Court order
The statement comes in the wake of a recent order by a sub-court in Kottayam to hand over the church to the Orthodox faction. It assumes significance as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is slated to convene a meeting to bring out a consensus between the two church factions.
The church, with over 3,500 families as its members, is one of the most important churches of the Syrian Jacobite Christians. It is also an internationally renowned Marian pilgrimage centre, with faithful arriving here from various parts of the country and abroad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath