ADVERTISEMENT

Will raise denial of treatment to Maudany in Assembly: Satheesan

March 18, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday said that he would raise the issue of denial of proper treatment to People’s Democratic party (PDP) leader Abdul Nazar Maudany, an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, in the Assembly.

The need to have a united voice to ensure the basic right of a person to receive proper treatment for various ailments will be voiced in the current session of the Assembly, he said while inaugurating a protest organised by Citizen Forum For Maudany at High Court junction here.

Despite the Supreme Court granting bail to Maudany, who had been an under-trial prisoner for 13 years, he has been denied proper treatment. Even accused persons have every right to get proper medical care, Mr. Satheesan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US