Will raise denial of treatment to Maudany in Assembly: Satheesan

March 18, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Saturday said that he would raise the issue of denial of proper treatment to People’s Democratic party (PDP) leader Abdul Nazar Maudany, an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, in the Assembly.

The need to have a united voice to ensure the basic right of a person to receive proper treatment for various ailments will be voiced in the current session of the Assembly, he said while inaugurating a protest organised by Citizen Forum For Maudany at High Court junction here.

Despite the Supreme Court granting bail to Maudany, who had been an under-trial prisoner for 13 years, he has been denied proper treatment. Even accused persons have every right to get proper medical care, Mr. Satheesan said.

