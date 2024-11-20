Will protest if Cochin Devaswom Board continues efforts to take control of Thrissur Pooram: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B. Gopalakrishnan warned on Wednesday that the party will launch a protest if the Cochin Devaswom Board continues its efforts to take control of the Thrissur Pooram.

He accused the Cochin Devaswom Board president of acting like Aurangzeb, the Mughal Emperor, and added that the Pooram disturbances were orchestrated by the Cochin Devaswom Board president in collaboration with the Left Democratic Front.

The BJP leader’s reaction came after a report submitted by the Cochin Devaswom Board to the Kerala High Court in connection with the Pooram disruption that occurred this year. The report had accused both the BJP and the Thiruvambadi Devaswom of colluding to disrupt the Pooram. The report specifically said that the Thiruvambadi Devaswom deliberately delayed the fireworks for over four hours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.