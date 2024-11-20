 />
Will protest if Cochin Devaswom Board continues efforts to take control of Thrissur Pooram: BJP

Response after Cochin Devaswom Board submits report in HC pointing out Thiruvambadi Devaswom’s role in Thrissur Pooram disruption

Published - November 20, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B. Gopalakrishnan warned on Wednesday that the party will launch a protest if the Cochin Devaswom Board continues its efforts to take control of the Thrissur Pooram.

He accused the Cochin Devaswom Board president of acting like Aurangzeb, the Mughal Emperor, and added that the Pooram disturbances were orchestrated by the Cochin Devaswom Board president in collaboration with the Left Democratic Front.

The BJP leader’s reaction came after a report submitted by the Cochin Devaswom Board to the Kerala High Court in connection with the Pooram disruption that occurred this year. The report had accused both the BJP and the Thiruvambadi Devaswom of colluding to disrupt the Pooram. The report specifically said that the Thiruvambadi Devaswom deliberately delayed the fireworks for over four hours.

