Will not tolerate any threat from CPI(M) to SNDP: Surendran  

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not tolerate any threats directed at the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam and other Hindu organisations by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

Speaking to media persons after an NDA leaders’ meet here on Friday, he said the CPI(M) was attacking the SNDP with an eye on Muslim votes. They were targeting some Christian organisations too, he alleged.

Kerala had already prepared for a third alternative, which it found trustworthy. The Lok Sabha election result had shocked both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), he said. The NDA was gearing up for the coming bypolls, he said.