Will not step down as MLA: Govindan

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 09, 2022 20:58 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI[M]) State secretary M.V. Govindan has denied reports that he will resign as MLA after being elected as the State secretary of the party.

Speaking to the media at a Meet-the-Press programme organised at the Kannur Press Club on Friday, he said that he would not resign as MLA.

Mr. Govindan said the party had not asked him to resign as MLA. Dismissing rumours of his resignation, he said he had held the post of CPI(M) Kannur district secretary while continuing as MLA.

