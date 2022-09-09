Kerala

Will not step down as MLA: Govindan

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI[M]) State secretary M.V. Govindan has denied reports that he will resign as MLA after being elected as the State secretary of the party.

Speaking to the media at a Meet-the-Press programme organised at the Kannur Press Club on Friday, he said that he would not resign as MLA.

Mr. Govindan said the party had not asked him to resign as MLA. Dismissing rumours of his resignation, he said he had held the post of CPI(M) Kannur district secretary while continuing as MLA.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2022 9:00:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/will-not-step-down-as-mla-govindan/article65871985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY