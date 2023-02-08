ADVERTISEMENT

Will not invite BJP, RSS leaders to meetings, says Wisdom Islamic Organisation

February 08, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Wisdom Islamic Organisation, an offshoot of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, has said that it will not invite Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or BJP leaders to its meetings as it will give them unwanted political mileage.

T.K. Ashraf, general secretary of the organisation, told the media here on Wednesday that there was no need to appease the BJP, which was a minor player in State politics. There was no need to blow up their strength, he said. Mr. Ashraf said that Wisdom would try to strengthen the political movement against fascist forces.

The organisation will hold a conference on the Kozhikode beach on February 12 to spread the message of love and coexistence at a time when hatred was being spread from various corners. Sheikh Badar bin Nasar al Bujaidi, Attache, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will open the meet, he added.

