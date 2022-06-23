Will not allow religious hatred to grow, says Thangal

‘Religious values of co-existence must be taught in schools’

K.M. Kader Mohideen, national president, Indian Union Muslim League, honouring Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal at the culmination of his Statewide friendship yatra in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will not allow any effort to sow religious hatred in Kerala, party State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal has said.

Opening the valedictory of a State-level ‘friendship yatra’ on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday evening, he said the religious values of co-existence and harmony should be taught in schools so that children develop them at an early age.

The Thangal recalled that the IUML and its leadership had a legacy of not wavering before threats from certain quarters to change their stand on religious harmony. “We were threatened that we would be put behind bars if we did not change ourselves. Our leaders had then replied that ‘you can lodge us in jail but not make us change our stand’,” he said, adding that the party would not let forces of hatred grow in society.

“When the Babri Masjid was demolished, calls were given to [Muslims] to arm themselves and seek revenge. It was Panakkad Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal who urged them to exercise restraint. The Kerala society agreed to his words,” he said.

Referring to alleged attempts to break the communal fabric of society, he said, “Some slogans are found to have been raised from different quarters. We don’t need such meaningless slogans, but meaningful words and action.”

K.M. Kader Mohideen, national president, IUML, and P.K. Kunhalikutty, national general secretary, were among those present. The yatra was launched from Kasaragod on June 2. The Thangal toured all the districts and interacted with people from various walks of life.

Attending a press meet in the city earlier, he said those who attended the gatherings had stressed the need to reaffirm secular values and maintain communal amity.

A suggestion had been made to set up a Union Ministry for Religious Tolerance and similar departments in States. A plan of action would be devised in the coming days from such suggestions, said IUML leaders.