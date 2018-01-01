Will move SC for quota change: NSS

Dropping a clear signal that the Nair Service Society (NSS) is girding up for a long struggle to make fundamental changes in the reservation system, its general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair has said the institution would approach the Supreme Court demanding a total revamp of the “unscientific quota system being imposed in the name of the Constitution.”

Addressing a crowd of members of the community who gathered at the Akhila Kerala Nair Prathinidhi Sammelanam on Monday, organised in the run-up to the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations on Tuesday, Mr. Nair said the system had been perpetuated by governments with a view of vote bank politics and time had come for a serious look into the issue.

“Let the government tell the truth: when was it started? How long they will continue? On what basis was the system continued so far? What data do they have on reservation? What inquiry has they done for its continuation? Do they have any report based on which they have done this,” he asked. The government will have to answer all these questions. “We will put an end to this corrupt system at any cost. We are taking up the slogan raised by NSS founding father Mannathu Padmanabhan in 1958 and will take it to its logical conclusion,” he added.

Govt decision hailed

He termed the decision of the LDF to earmark 10% reservation for the economically backward among the forward communities in the appointment to Devaswom board vacancies “a historical beginning.” Mr. Nair said he had taken up the issue with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had found merit in his case. Mr. Nair said he had raised the issue with former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who too wanted to implement the proposal.

Without naming anyone, he said Mr. Chandy’s efforts were thwarted by the leader of a community which enjoyed the fruits of the present quota system.

The meeting was chaired by NSS vice president V.P. Haridas. The meeting adopted resolutions demanding declaration of January 2, Mannam Jayanthi, as a closed holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; implementation of the recommendations of the S.R. Sinhu Commission report on the economically backward among forward communities; and congratulating the State for extending 10% reservation for the economically backward in the appointments to the Devaswom board vacancies.