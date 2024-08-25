Will Malayalam film industry report lead to changes?

The story so far:

On August 19, the Hema Committee report on a host of issues in the Malayalam film industry, particularly those faced by women, was released to the public, nearly five years after it was submitted to the Kerala government. The report, with the names of witnesses and the accused redacted, has shaken the industry with revelations of sexual exploitation, illegal bans, lack of written contracts, inhumane working conditions, especially for junior artistes and crew, the absence of even basic amenities on film sets for women, and a range of other issues.

Why did the government constitute the Hema Committee?

On the night of February 17, 2017, a prominent woman actor was abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men inside a moving vehicle in Kochi, where much of the film industry is now based. The survivor filed a case the next day. The incident triggered a chain reaction that challenged the entrenched power centres of Malayalam cinema and led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), comprising some of the industry’s best-known women actors and technicians. In response to demands from WCC members, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appointed a committee headed by K. Hema, a retired judge of the Kerala High Court, to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the industry. The committee included former bureaucrat K.B. Valsala Kumari and actor T. Sarada as members.

The report, submitted to the Kerala government on December 31, 2019, remained under wraps for nearly five years, leading to intense speculation about its contents. Despite repeated demands from various stakeholders, including the WCC, the report stayed locked away. The Department of Cultural Affairs rejected Right to Information (RTI) applications, citing the privacy of witnesses.

On July 6, the State Information Commission ordered the department to release the redacted report to the public by July 25. However, the government postponed the release after various parties, including a producer and one of the witnesses, approached the Kerala High Court, citing privacy concerns. The report was finally made public after the High Court rejected the petitioners’ objections.

What did the Hema Committee find?

Rumours of the existence of a “casting couch”—the practice of demanding sexual favours from aspiring actors in exchange for roles—have long circulated within the industry. The report, accessed by The Hindu through an RTI request, confirms the existence of this practice through in-camera testimonials from several witnesses who appeared before the committee. Witnesses provided evidence, including audio clips, video clips, and screenshots of WhatsApp messages.

Some women in the industry told the committee about men knocking on their doors at night, sometimes attempting to forcibly enter their rooms. The report highlights the plight of women who were forced to act alongside their abusers. Many women expressed fears about approaching the police or disclosing incidents even to close family members, fearing repercussions such as being banned from the industry and cyberattacks.

The report further notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by a powerful group of male producers, directors, and actors, whom a prominent actor referred to as a “mafia,” as they can ban anyone from the industry. WCC members have also faced unofficial bans for speaking out about issues within the industry. The report highlights the lack of changing rooms or toilet facilities for junior artistes on sets, especially in outdoor locations, leading to urinary infections for many women. It extensively documents the plight of junior artistes, who receive meagre pay despite long working hours, likening their situation to that of slaves.

Compared to the other South Indian film industries, especially Tamil and Telegu, the Malayalam industry usually works on relatively lower budgets, although its expanding markets in the past few years has led to a significant increase in investments. Annually, the industry produces an average of 200 films.

What has the committee recommended?

One of the key recommendations of the committee to the State government is the enactment of a statute and the creation of a tribunal to address the issues faced by women in cinema. The committee also notes that an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) may be ineffective, as powerful individuals could threaten or coerce ICC members into handling complaints in a biased manner. The report recommends that film production units provide temporary toilet facilities and changing rooms.

The report highlights a significant barrier for women in the technical side of cinema, where their numbers are notably low. For example, at the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, a film institute under the Kerala Department of Higher Education, there were only two women out of 44 students in the technical departments during the years studied by the committee. The committee has recommended reservations and scholarships for women in film schools.

How has the State government responded to the report?

Legal experts believe that the revelations in the report provide sufficient grounds for the government to proceed with a special investigation. Opposition parties, which have criticised the government for delaying the release of the report, have also demanded an investigation led by an all-women team of senior police officers. Mr. Vijayan has stated that the government would intervene decisively if anyone who testified before the committee comes forward with a complaint against their alleged persecutors. Meanwhile, a division bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the government to submit the entire committee report in a sealed cover and sought the government’s position on the action to be taken. The case will be heard again on September 10.

The release of the redacted report is seen as a partial victory by the WCC, as it has sparked discussions on some of the critical issues they have raised. It could also lead to corrective measures in an industry that is now in the national spotlight for the quality of cinema it consistently produces.