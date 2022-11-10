Will introduce Bill in House if Governor does not give nod to ordinance: Bindu

Thiruvananthapuram

The State government reserves the right to introduce a Bill in the Assembly if the Governor refuses to give assent to the Ordinance removing him as Chancellor of universities, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, Dr. Bindu said the Governor was bound to follow the provisions of the Constitution. In a democratic system, like the Cabinet and the House, the Governor too had clearly laid down responsibilities and he could only perform those.

The Governor, she said, could send the ordinance for the consideration of the President if he wished, but it did not have anything illegal. “It is a model followed by famous universities abroad,” she said.

Asked about Kerala University not having a Vice Chancellor at the helm, Dr. Bindu pointed out that the status quo would persist if the ordinance did not come into effect.

On the Governor refusing to sign the University Laws (Amendment Bill) months after it had been passed, Dr. Bindu said the Governor in case of any point of dissension should return the Bill with a request for consideration as soon as possible. Once the government clarified its stand on the matter, it could return the Bill to the Governor. However, the Governor had not pointed out what, if any, the anomalies were.

Asked about further delay in appointment of VCs if the Governor refused to give his assent to the Ordinance, Dr. Bindu said the Ordinance had not created any uncertainty or difficulties in the higher education sector.

The Minister clarified that as per the ordinance, the government would appoint the Chancellors to the universities.