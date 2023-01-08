HamberMenu
Will intensify crackdown on sale of stale food: G.R. Anil

January 08, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said the government will intensify its crackdown on the sale of stale food and those cooked under unhygienic conditions.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he also mooted steps to discourage parcelling food items such as shawarma that could get spoiled within a short period of time. There was a need for greater awareness on such products that have to be consumed without much delay. These food items should ideally be served for consumption within the food outlets alone, Mr. Anil said.

The Minister also called for steps to expedite legal measures that have been initiated against restaurants that flout food safety rules.

