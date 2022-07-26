Will install CCTV cameras in Cotton Hill school: Raju

Allegations of bullying of Class V students by seniors

Allegations of bullying of Class V students by seniors

Transport Minister Antony Raju has pledged steps to install CCTV cameras at the gates and other points in the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill.

He provided assurances to adopt steps to boost surveillance on the school premises after being waylaid by a group of parents of Class V students, who have raised allegations of bullying by some senior students, on Monday.

Nearly 20 parents staged a protest in front of the school principal’s office to highlight the alleged indifference shown by the management towards their children’s plight. They claimed their students have been frequently harassed by Class X students in the school and that the school management has ignored their complaints.

The Minister, who had gone to the school to participate in a function, was blocked by the agitators while he was preparing to leave the premises. After patiently listening to their grievances, Mr. Raju said strict action would be taken against those found responsible. Teachers and other school officials who have been found to have ignored such incidents will also be acted upon.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty convened a meeting of the school principal, vice-principal and representatives of the parents-teachers association. Decrying attempts made to blow the issue out of proportion, he said such efforts would not augur well for the prestigious school.