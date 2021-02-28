Will guard communal harmony at any cost, says IUML

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) district president Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal began his Sauhruda Sandesa Yatra from Changaramkulam on Saturday.
IUML State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the yatra by handing over the party flag to Mr. Sadikali. Mr. Hyderali Thangal said it was time to give a befitting reply to those dividing society communally to earn a second term in office.
He said the IUML would not allow anyone to divide the land communally for their narrow political gains. “We will remain sentries to guard communal harmony in the State,” he said.
IUML district vice president Ashraf Kokkoor presided over the function. Party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP; treasurer P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, Muslim Youth League State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal, MLAs Abid Husain Thangal, N. Shamsuddin, P.K. Abdu Rabb, P. Ubaidullah, K.N.A. Khader, T.V. Ibrahim, and Manjalamkuzhi Ali, and C.P. Bava Haji and Abdurahman Randathani were among those who attended.
