Will fight non-bailable charge legally: K Surendran

June 08, 2022 20:50 IST

Manjeswaram bribery case pertaining to 2021 polls

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran has said that the non-bailable charges “imposed illegally” against him in the Manjeswaram bribery case will be dealt with legally and politically.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said the case was fabricated at the behest of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. “The Crime Branch has no evidence. Why has the chargesheet not been filed in the case,” he asked.

Mr. Surendran said the CPI(M) was trying to cover up the recent allegations raised by diplomatic baggage gold smuggling-accused Swapna Suresh by bringing up the bribery case now. “The Crime Branch should not be tool in the hands of the CPI(M),” he said.

The case was registered by the Badiaduka police based on a complaint that BSP candidate K. Sundara had been bribed and threatened to withdraw his candidature from Manjeswaram in the 2021 Assembly polls.