Kerala

Will expedite steps to electrify tribal settlements, says Kerala Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM July 18, 2022 19:30 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 19:30 IST

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said steps to electrify tribal settlements by laying underground cables will be expedited.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Krishnankutty said the government will undertake a time-bound project to provide power to tribal settlements that were yet to be electrified. Solar and mini-hydel projects will be implemented in remote and inaccessible locations. The endeavour will be completed within one-and-a-half years.

While the existing norms bar the use of overhead transmission lines in forest areas, including protected areas, the possibility of utilising underground cables will be explored. Preparatory discussions will be held with the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes Welfare Minister K. Radhakrishnan and Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran for such efforts.

Mr. Krishnankutty added that the government is mulling the revival of the proposed hydroelectric project at Pathrakadavu, close to the Silent Valley National Park. The revised Central norms made it possible for the Forest department to approve the project, he said.

Reiterating the government’s inclination towards promoting hydel projects, the Minister said the State has been able to generate 38 MW through such endeavours. Efforts were being made to complete other projects that will enable the State to harness another 250 MW by the end of the year.

