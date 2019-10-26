Will examine possibility of appeal, says Balan

The government will examine the possibility of appealing against the decision of the POCSO court, Palakkad, which acquitted three men accused of raping and abetting the suicide of two minor girls at Attappalam, Minister for SC/ST Welfare and Law A.K. Balan has said.

The siblings, aged 8 and 11, were found dead hanging in their house in January and March 2017. The government will also check whether there were lapses in the police probe, the Minister said. On Friday, the court acquitted the first accused V. Madhu, second accused M. Madhu, and fourth accused Shibu stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges, which included rape and abetting suicide.