Will examine possibility of appeal, says Balan

The government will examine the possibility of appealing against the decision of the POCSO court, Palakkad, which acquitted three men accused of raping and abetting the suicide of two minor girls at Attappalam, Minister for SC/ST Welfare and Law A.K. Balan has said.
The siblings, aged 8 and 11, were found dead hanging in their house in January and March 2017. The government will also check whether there were lapses in the police probe, the Minister said. On Friday, the court acquitted the first accused V. Madhu, second accused M. Madhu, and fourth accused Shibu stating that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges, which included rape and abetting suicide.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor