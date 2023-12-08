ADVERTISEMENT

Will examine belated police action, says Kerala governor

December 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he would examine the accusation that the police were initially reluctant to investigate postgraduate medical student Ruwise in connection with the “dowry-demand-related” death by suicide of his collegemate, Shahana. 

Mr. Khan called on Shahana’s bereaved family in the outskirts of the city. He said no words could condemn the action of the suspect. “No words can mourn the loss of a brilliant light,” Mr. Khan said. 

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) eliminated Ruwise from the organisation’s primary membership. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police would move an application in court seeking Ruwise’s custody for further investigation. They have also moved a petition in court seeking his parent’s custody for questioning. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US