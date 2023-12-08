HamberMenu
Will examine belated police action, says Kerala governor

December 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he would examine the accusation that the police were initially reluctant to investigate postgraduate medical student Ruwise in connection with the “dowry-demand-related” death by suicide of his collegemate, Shahana. 

Mr. Khan called on Shahana’s bereaved family in the outskirts of the city. He said no words could condemn the action of the suspect. “No words can mourn the loss of a brilliant light,” Mr. Khan said. 

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) eliminated Ruwise from the organisation’s primary membership. 

The police would move an application in court seeking Ruwise’s custody for further investigation. They have also moved a petition in court seeking his parent’s custody for questioning. 

