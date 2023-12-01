HamberMenu
Will ensure equal employment opportunity for all: Union Minister

Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar says youth were the main component of the nation’s development

December 01, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar (second from right) handing over appointment letter to a job aspirant at a function organised by the Income Tax department in connection with the 11th phase of Rozgar Mela.

Rozgar Melas are aimed at ensuring equal employment opportunities for all, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a function organised by the Income Tax department here on Thursday in connection with the 11th phase of Rozgar Mela.

The Minister said youth were the main component of the nation’s development. Skill training was very critical for them. It was with this objective that the Union government launched Skill India and Start-up India to promote entrepreneurship. The government was committed to building a country in which all citizens could realise their wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to those who got appointments was screened at the venue.

Ms. Bharti Pravin Pawar handed over appointment letters to select 25 job aspirants. Jobs were secured in Railways, Kendriya Vidyalaya, India Post, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, State Bank of India, and Union Bank of India.

Lalit Krishan Singh Dehiya, Income Tax Chief Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, and V.S. Sreelekha, Income Tax Principal Commissioner, were present.

