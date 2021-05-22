Will develop higher education sector: Bindu

The government is committed to developing the higher education sector into international standards in the next five years, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has said.

The developments witnessed in the last five years in the general education sector will be implemented in the higher education sector too. Discussions in this regard will be initiated soon, the Minister said.

Ms. Bindu listed her plan for the Irinjalakuda constituency, from where she was elected to the Assembly. Priority would be given to develop roads. Projects to give a facelift to the town would be implemented. Efforts would be on to bring a government college or a technical institute at Irinjalakuda.

The Minister, on a visit to the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Kallettumkara, which falls under the Social Welfare Department, said it would be developed to international standards. She also said the basic facilities at the institute would be improved for providing treatment to more people.

Ms. Bindu and Revenue Minister K. Rajan received rice and vegetables donated by the Thrissur Syro-Malabar Archdiocese to the community kitchen of the Thrissur Corporation.