Will demand more stops and compartments for Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU: MP

Published - October 08, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
The MEMU special service between Kollam and Ernakulam, which on Monday began its operation, being accorded a reception by the commuters on its arrival at the Ettumanoor railway station

The MEMU special service between Kollam and Ernakulam, which on Monday began its operation, being accorded a reception by the commuters on its arrival at the Ettumanoor railway station | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After travelling on the newly introduced Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU and interacting with passengers, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has said that he will demand more stops and compartments.

“The new service launched at my request has been met with overwhelming appreciation from passengers. The inaugural run witnessed full occupancy, showing the high demand for the service,” said the MP on Tuesday.

Mr Suresh, who travelled on the inaugural journey on Monday, said that passengers were highly satisfied with the MEMU service, particularly due to its timely operation and improved travel experience. He also observed that the train reached the Ernakulam South railway station ahead of schedule, showcasing its efficiency. “In light of passenger feedback, I have submitted several suggestions for further improvement. There is strong demand for stops at Cheriyanad, Chingavanam, and Kanjiramattam, which are crucial for local commuters. These additional stops would greatly benefit passengers without altering the train’s schedule,” he said. The MP added that the current eight compartments are insufficient to meet the growing demand and he has requested for the addition of four more compartments to provide greater comfort for passengers. “Additionally, extending the Nilambur–Kottayam Express up to Kayamkulam or Kollam would serve the needs of passengers from the southern regions of Kerala,” he said.

