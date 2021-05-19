Will create a sustainable development model: Pinarayi

Will bring all sections together to find solutions to State’s issues

The new Left Democratic Front government will strive to build upon the achievements of the previous regime and create a sustainable development model as an alternative to the liberalisation policy of the Centre, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In an article released to the press on the eve of the swearing-in, he said the LDF would fulfil the mandate given by the people for development, welfare, and peaceful co existence.

The new government would focus on bringing all sections together to find solutions to issues faced by the State.

Outlining the steps taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and provide relief to the people during the lockdown, Mr.Vijayan said the government would remain focussed on developmental activities, utilising the $250 million concessional funding by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the $210 million aid from the World Bank for solid waste management.

The government would strive to transform Kerala into a knowledge society and a hub of skilled labour, under plans to improve the living standards of the State to international levels over the next 25 years.

He said the government would focus on IT, biotechnology, and tourism sectors. It would be ensured that development would remain inclusive of all sections.