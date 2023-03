March 05, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sindhu Suryakumar, Executive Editor of Asianet News, said in a statement that the channel would cooperate with any lawful investigation. She said that such excesses on the part of the government were an assault on media freedom. The swiftness of the police action, based on a complaint by a ruling front MLA, also had to be noted, she said.