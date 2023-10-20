Will consider raising land ceiling on plantations for diversification: Minister

October 20, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that the Kerala government will consider the demand of small-scale farmers to raise the ceiling on plantation land, presently fixed at 5%, used for activities other than growing listed crops.

He was responding to the concerns raised by small-scale farmers in the plantation sector that the 5% land ceiling fixed was insufficient and not profitable, at a meeting held here on Friday.

Industry status

He said that Kerala, which accounted for 46% of the total plantation area in the country, was the first State to establish a dedicated Plantation Directorate under the Department of Industries and Commerce (DI&C) and accord the sector industry status, setting in process a whole lot of initiatives to enhance production and revenue, promote value-addition, and establish a Kerala brand in the global market. The activities of the Plantation Directorate could herald changes in policies and implement various projects, besides finding solutions to the existing problems in the sector.

To reimburse interest

The Minister also said the DI&C would reimburse the interest on the loans taken from banks by farmers for the renovation of their shelters in plantation sector. If a plantation had 10 acres of land above the stipulated area for growing commercial crop, it would be given permission for setting up a fruit park, in a first in the country, with the DI&C providing a grant of ₹3 crore for the infrastructure development of the park, he said.

The department would provide financial aid for the modernisation of cultivation of plantation crops and optimisation of revenue. Technical aid would also be provided for grading, packaging and branding of value-added products from plantation sector. Steps were being taken for creating ‘Kerala Brand’ of coconut oil, coffee and spices and present them on global arena, he said.

Principal Secretary, Industries, A. P. M. Mohammed Hanish; Plantation Directorate Special Officer and Director of Industries & Commerce S. Harikishore; and Plantation Directorate Additional Director K.S. Kripakumar were present.