Will clear paddy farmers’ dues soon, says Kerala Minister G.R. Anil

December 20, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Supplyco’s Christmas-New Year fairs inaugurated

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said the Kerala government will soon clear the outstanding dues left to be paid to farmers for paddy procured.

Inaugurating Supplyco’s Christmas–New Year fairs here on Tuesday, Mr. Anil said the government had procured paddy from 6,15,476 farmers and had disbursed ₹178.75 crore thus far. Talks are being held with the Kerala Bank to settle the dues amounting to ₹314.14 crore, he added, while pointing out that no other State remunerated paddy farmers at a rate as high as ₹28.20 per kg for procurement.

Mr. Anil also said the Supplyco fairs will offer 13 essential commodities at subsidised rates. As a result, customers will be able to purchase items worth ₹1,437 for ₹755. Several branded goods will also be available at discounts ranging from 5% – 30%.

Colour code for buses

Presiding over the programme, Transport Minister Antony Raju said the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon introduce a colour code for buses deployed to transport goods for the Civil Supplies department and Supplyco. The move will prevent irregularities reported in this regard.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran carried out the first sale. Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju and Supplyco chairman and managing director Sanjeeb Patjoshi also participated in the function. The fairs will be held across the State till January 2.

