  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will clear paddy farmers’ dues soon, says Kerala Minister G.R. Anil

Supplyco’s Christmas-New Year fairs inaugurated

December 20, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said the Kerala government will soon clear the outstanding dues left to be paid to farmers for paddy procured.

Inaugurating Supplyco’s Christmas–New Year fairs here on Tuesday, Mr. Anil said the government had procured paddy from 6,15,476 farmers and had disbursed ₹178.75 crore thus far. Talks are being held with the Kerala Bank to settle the dues amounting to ₹314.14 crore, he added, while pointing out that no other State remunerated paddy farmers at a rate as high as ₹28.20 per kg for procurement.

Mr. Anil also said the Supplyco fairs will offer 13 essential commodities at subsidised rates. As a result, customers will be able to purchase items worth ₹1,437 for ₹755. Several branded goods will also be available at discounts ranging from 5% – 30%.

Colour code for buses

Presiding over the programme, Transport Minister Antony Raju said the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon introduce a colour code for buses deployed to transport goods for the Civil Supplies department and Supplyco. The move will prevent irregularities reported in this regard.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran carried out the first sale. Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju and Supplyco chairman and managing director Sanjeeb Patjoshi also participated in the function. The fairs will be held across the State till January 2.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.