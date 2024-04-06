ADVERTISEMENT

Will challenge bail granted to accused in Shan murder case: SDPI

April 06, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State treasurer A.K. Salahudeen has said that the party will challenge the bail granted to the accused in the murder case of former SDPI State secretary K.S. Shan.

In a statement, Mr. Salahudeen said the party plans to move a higher court, following consultations with Shan’s family, to appeal against the rejection of a plea filed in the Alappuzha Additional Sessions Court seeking the annulment of the bail order.

He added that some of the accused had previously been taken into custody for violating bail conditions, yet no further action had been taken for the offence. Such instances have raised suspicion of a prejudiced approach in dispensing justice, compelling SDPI to persist with legal proceedings in its quest to secure justice for the deceased.

