Will bring resolution in Kerala Assembly against Lokayukta Ordinance: Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said on February 12 that he will bring a resolution in the Assembly rejecting the Lokayukta Amendment Ordinance signed by the Governor.

Stating that it is a pity that the Chief Minister had brought the Ordinance to save himself [in the cases related to alleged nepotism and corruption pending before the Lokayukta], Mr. Chennithala blamed the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for aiding the interests of the Chief Minister.

“Both the Governor and Chief Minister were fooling the people. They had showered allegations each other a month back. The Governor was also vocal against the Government’s intervention in the autonomy of universities earlier,” he said.

The former Opposition Leader said that the State was witnessing a scenario in which the Government and its officials can indulge in corruption and go scot-free. “The Left Government had given the license to carry out any corrupt action,” he alleged.

Mr. Chennithala alleged that the Chief Minister would tweak any law to protect his interests. “The quarantine norms for visitors were changed before his arrival from abroad,” he said.