Will bring resolution against Ordinance: Chennithala

‘Govt. has given licence to carry out corruption’

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said he will bring a resolution in the Assembly rejecting the Lok Ayukta amendment Ordinance signed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Stating that it is a pity that the Chief Minister had brought the Ordinance to save himself (in the cases related to alleged nepotism and corruption pending before the Lok Ayukta), Mr. Chennithala blamed the Governor for aiding the interests of the Chief Minister.

“Both the Governor and the Chief Minister were fooling the people. They had showered allegations against each other a month back. The Governor was also vocal against the government’s intervention in the autonomy of universities earlier,” he said.

He said the State was witnessing a scenario in which the government and its officials could indulge in corruption and go scot-free. “The government had given the licence to carry out any corrupt action,” he alleged.

Mr. Chennithala alleged that the Chief Minister would tweak any law to protect his interests. “The quarantine norms for visitors were changed before his arrival from abroad,” he said.