Will be more careful while issuing orders: MGU VC

Admitting that he had indeed received request for answer scripts, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor, Sabu Thomas, has promised to be “more careful while issuing orders on requests or similar issues.”

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary to the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the university, Mr. Thomas said the answer sheets were sought to validate some examination related software and to look into some issue pertaining to the publication of results.

“However, after receiving some complaints on the issue, I discussed the matter with the convener of the Syndicate Subcommittee on Examination Affairs and ensured that secrecy and results were not affected by the said act,” the letter read.

The issue pertains to a letter, written by R. Pragash, a Syndicate member, and endorsed by Mr. Thomas, which asked the Controller of Examinations to provide details, including answer sheets and register numbers corresponding to the false numbers of 31 students, who had appeared for the MCom IVth semester examination in Advanced Cost Accounting.

The letter, according to critics, amounted to the violation of the university’s examination rules as it would affect the confidentiality of the answer sheets.

Moderation issue

Meanwhile, the letter by the VC also explained the context behind the Syndicate’s decision to award special moderation to BTech students and said the Syndicate had resolved to withdraw the policy decision to uphold the institution’s dignity.

“Considering the long-term demands of the BTech students who failed in the examinations by narrow margins in one paper, the Syndicate met on April 30, 2019, vide item No.OA 28/19.3 decided to award five more marks in addition to the existing moderation marks for those candidates who had failed in only one paper out of the 56 papers and the University Order was issued,” it noted.

Based on the order, 119 students had passed the course till November 17 while 69 applications were under consideration.

‘Minister has no role’

Asserting that neither the Minister for Higher Education nor his department had any role in the decisions that were taken in the grievance redressal adalat on February 22, Mr. Thomas attributed the row over special moderation as an attempt to malign the reputation and achievements of the institution.

The letter , dated November 7, was dispatched in response to an explanation sought by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.