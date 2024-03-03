Will approach KAT in 10 days on higher secondary general transfer: Minister

March 03, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Steps are being taken by the General Education department to approach the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) within 10 days on the general transfer of higher secondary teachers as directed by the Kerala High Court, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The Minister said the government had followed all directions issued by KAT on making the guidelines and issuing the transfer orders. A section of teachers who were not keen on the transfer despite spending years in the same district had approached the tribunal. They had interpreted the current guidelines on home stations in a certain way. This had resulted in the KAT stay on the transfer. The tribunal had failed to hear the government stance before issuing the stay. The government had then approached the Kerala High Court that directed the tribunal to hear the government too, the Minister said.

Director of General Education Shanavas S. said the higher secondary transfer proceedings were taken up on the basis of a notification. If the guidelines in place at the time of the notification were to be changed, a new notification would have to be issued. The High Court had asked the government to approach the KAT for a decision on the basis of the current notification. Accordingly, the General Education department would approach the tribunal for approval of the transfer and postings carried out as per the current notification within 10 days.

