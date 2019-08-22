Will appeal against Chacko’s acquittal: Kevin's father

Expressing satisfaction over the conviction of 10 persons in the abduction and murder of his son, Kevin P. Joseph's father Joseph said the family planned to move higher courts against the acquittal of Chacko John, father of Neenu Chacko.

“We are so relieved that the court has accepted it as a case of honour killing. Though the investigation clearly pointed to Chacko’s role in the crime, he has managed to escape for the time being. We, however, are resolved to pursue this matter in the higher courts,” Mr. Joseph told mediapersons.

Joseph, alias Rajan, was one of the witnesses in the case along with Neenu Chacko.

During the trial, Neenu had testified against her father, stating that both Kevin and she had received threats from her father and Niyas, the second accused.

She also spoke of an attempt by her relatives to take her forcibly into a car from the Gandhi Nagar police station.