Will adhere to UGC norms and protect seniority while appointing Principals: Bindu

August 04, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said the government will adhere to the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms and protect seniority at the same time while making appointments to the vacant posts of Principals in government arts and science colleges.

She claimed the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) order on appointments vindicated the government’s stance and was not a setback as claimed by various quarters.

While necessary steps would be adopted to provisionally appoint to the Principals’ posts the 43 associate professors found eligible by the Departmental Promotion Committee as well as a selection committee within two weeks as directed by the tribunal, the government would initiate a fresh selection process after inviting applications from all qualified candidates.

While the KAT order directed the government to conduct fresh selection strictly in accordance with the provisions laid down in the UGC regulations of 2018, Dr. Bindu said the government would also be able to undertake the process under provisions of the Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules that entitled employees to privileges, including seniority.

“The government will fully implement the KAT order. It has validated the government’s demand that no eligible candidates should be left out of the process. The directive will ensure none of the 67 candidates (including the 43 selectees) who were initially shortlisted by the selection committee will be denied opportunity to apply for the position,” she said.

During the hearing in the case, the government came under fire after the tribunal expressed displeasure over the manner in which the files were maintained in the Higher Education department. Strict instructions would be issued to the officials concerned, Dr. Bindu said.

The tribunal also observed the government had not finalised the selection process which had commenced with a circular issued on January 28, 2022 even after over two-and-a-half years. One among the 43 candidates had been appointed on the basis of an interim order passed by the Ernakulam bench of the tribunal prior to her retirement in March. Several others who were included on the list had also since retired from service. As many as 67 colleges functioned without Principals, the government submitted.

