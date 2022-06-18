Will address ESZ concerns, says Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey

‘Centre committed towards ensuring welfare of people’

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey has hinted at the possibility of adopting a supportive stance towards Kerala’s concerns over the Supreme Court order that mandates an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of 1 km around protected forests.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Choubey said the Centre remained committed towards ensuring the welfare of the people. “The Union government is bound by responsibility to accept the directions of the Supreme Court. At the same time, the concerns of the public will be addressed. We will take up the issue with the Kerala government and submit an affidavit at the Supreme Court,” he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior forest officials met the Union Minister to reiterate the State’s demand to exclude human habitations while finalising ESZ.

Head of Forest Force Bennichan Thomas, who led the delegation, explained that the revised list submitted by the State government was prepared by an expert panel on the basis of extensive deliberations.

The State has also proposed a ₹620-crore package for an action plan prepared to mitigate man-animal conflicts. The Forest department also urged the Centre to expedite the release of funds due for the implementation of various projects, including the Nilgiri biosphere reserve, Wayanad wildlife sanctuary relocation and the conservation of mangroves in the State.