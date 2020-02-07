Will abide by SC order, says Kadakampally

The Kerala government on Thursday said it will comply with the Supreme Court order over the possession of the sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappa, but said they were already under police security at the Pandalam palace.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government is ready to strengthen the security further if the apex court wanted it to do so.

Government’s stance

“The government has not said that it would take the sacred ornaments in its custody. But if the Supreme Court gives a direction in this regard, the government will abide by it. There is no need for the government to take in its custody the sacred ornaments of Lord Ayyappa. It is kept in the Pandalam palace under government security. If the Supreme Court says more security is needed, it will be provided,” the Minister told reporters here.

Apex court directive

He said this in response to questions on the Supreme Court directive to the Kerala government on Wednesday to suggest measures to safeguard the sacred jewellery of Lord Ayyappa.

A representative of the Pandalam palace said the sacred ornaments were kept under police security cover and the palace was not concerned about its safety because of the state-of-the art security measures being provided to it.