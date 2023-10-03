HamberMenu
Wildlife Week observance launched

Minister promises steps to prevent wildlife attacks on domestic animals in human inhabited areas

October 03, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Zoos Minister J. Chinchurani has promised steps to prevent wildlife attacks on domestic animals in human inhabited areas.

She was inaugurating the Wildlife Week observance organised by the Department of Museums and Zoos here on Monday.

Emphasising the importance of thwarting zoonotic diseases, Ms. Chinchurani stressed the need of diagnosing infected animals by collecting samples and examining them without delay. She added that the Forests department has been urged to intimate the Animal Husbandry department of the outcome of diagnostic tests conducted in samples collected from carcasses of wild animals in forest areas.

French writer Claire Le Michel, who authored a book on George, a tiger in Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, was felicitated on the occasion.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. Director of Museums and Zoos Abu S., WWF State director Renjan Mathew and Veterinary Deputy Director Jacob Alexander were among those who participated.

