As part of the Wildlife Week celebrations, the Forest and Wildlife department in Pathanamthitta district will organise various competitions for school and college students at Republican High School, Konni, on October 2 and 3. The events will include pencil drawing, watercolor painting, essay writing, quizzes, and elocution competitions. Winners will qualify for the State-level competitions scheduled for October 6. For more details, contact: 8547603707, 8547603700, 9074551311.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.