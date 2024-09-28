GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wildlife Week celebrations in Pathanamthitta

Published - September 28, 2024 07:57 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the Wildlife Week celebrations, the Forest and Wildlife department in Pathanamthitta district will organise various competitions for school and college students at Republican High School, Konni, on October 2 and 3. The events will include pencil drawing, watercolor painting, essay writing, quizzes, and elocution competitions. Winners will qualify for the State-level competitions scheduled for October 6. For more details, contact: 8547603707, 8547603700, 9074551311.

Published - September 28, 2024 07:57 pm IST

