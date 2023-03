March 20, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The social forestry wing of the Kerala Forests and Wildlife department in association with Birders Ezhupunna, a birdwatching group, will organise a two-day wildlife photography exhibition at the Alappuzha Port museum from Tuesday. It will be inaugurated by Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj at 10 a.m. on the day. The exhibition is organised in connection with the International Day of Forests which falls on March 21. Entry to the exhibition is free.