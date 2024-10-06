Wildlife photography contest winners declared

Binu K.M. of Thrissur has been adjudged the winner of the wildlife photography contest conducted by the Forest department in connection with the Wildlife Week celebrations.

Vinodh Venugopal of Palakkad and Ajith Kumar of Ernakulam have been adjudged the first and second runners-up. Jinson K.P. (Thiruvananthapuram), Sanoj Manoharan (Thrissur) and Madhusoodhanan P. (Thrissur) have won certificates of merit.

The jury had received 582 entries, from which 20 pictures were shortlisted for the final round.