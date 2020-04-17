Wildlife photographs will add to relief funds

Benny Ajantha, an award-winning wildlife photographer from Pathanamthitta, has always taken pride in his exclusive collection of wildlife and nature photographs.

Now, he is joining the fight against COVID-19 by selling a portion of his digital photographs online and contributing the revenue thus generated to either the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) or the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Mr. Ajantha has uploaded images of 175 photographs on Facebook. Those wishing to purchase the photographs may remit ₹500 a picture either to the CMDRF (donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in) or the PMNRF (pmnrf.gov.in/en/online-donation). They should sent the digital cash receipt along with the selected photographs and their email ID to Mr.Ajantha’s Whatsapp number (9447053238) for him to send its high-resolution images. Benny said photographs worth ₹18,000 were sold on the first day on Thursday, boosting the CMDRF kitty. The high-resolution photographs can be enlarged to distortion-free wall-size images suited for drawing rooms.

Mr. Ajantha is a recipient of wildlife photography awards instituted by the Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department, the State Biodiversity Board, the Information and Public Relations Department, the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, the Kerala State Resource Centre, and the Farm Information Bureau.