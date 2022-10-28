Wildlife keeps Kulathupuzha residents indoors

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogue elephants blocking roads, bisons freely roaming residential areas, and crop raiders leaving a trail of destruction - escalating levels of human-wildlife conflict has put Kulathupuzha residents in a state of permanent alarm. Apart from extensive crop damage, elephant incursions have made life miserable for many, especially those living in tribal settlements. “Though we are used to animals straying into the village, incidents of human-wildlife conflict have intensified of late. This week a large herd of bisons was spotted near Kulathupuzha town triggering panic among residents. While wild animals continue to plunder our farms, marauding elephants keep blocking the road to some Adivasi colonies,” says P. Anilkumar, panchayat president.

The residents of tribal settlements in Kulambi, Villumala, Randam Mile, and Peruvazhikkala complain that the elephants have thrown normal life out of gear in the area. Women say they are scared of venturing out even during day due to the frequent presence of elephants on the forest road. Reportedly, a herd that also includes baby elephants was sighted at many places on the road. “The herd has more than 10 members and though we made loud noises to drive them away, they refused to move. Herds with calves are dangerous and sometimes they charge towards motorists and pedestrians,” says Saju, resident.

Fences knocked down

Since the herd is stationed on the road many students in the area are skipping school and daily wage workers are forced to return early as it’s quite unsafe to travel after 6 p.m. According to forest officials, there has been a surge in jumbo population and the main reason for animal incursions is the gaps in solar fences installed by the department. “Jumbos often knock down the fences with tree branches to enter the residential parts. It takes time to repair and maintain the entire length of the fence. We will take steps to ward off the immediate threat,” says an official.

Action plan

He adds that the department is planning to formulate a comprehensive action plan to address the issues in forest-fringes. “New methods like hanging fences will be introduced. Many panchayats in the eastern part are facing the same issue and the final plan will be prepared in consultation with the local bodies. The projects to curb animal incursions will be implemented in a phased manner,” he adds.