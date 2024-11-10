Wildlife experts divided over impact of seaplane on wildlife

Wildlife experts are divided over the impact of seaplane operations on wildlife population of Kerala as the State is all set to launch a trial run of the service on Monday (November 11, 2024).

The amphibian aircraft will take off from the Kochi backwaters, near Bolgatty Lake, and land at Mattupetty reservoir in Idukki district.

There are fears that the operation of the aircraft may disturb wild animals, including elephants, tigers and Nilgiri tahr, and could lead to an escalation in human-wildlife conflicts.

The aircraft may have to fly over the National Parks of Mannavan Shola, Anamudi Sholai and Mathikettan Sholai and its eco-sensitive zones while approaching the Mattupetty reservoir. The flight path and the height at which the plane would be operating must comply with the rules and regulations to avoid any disturbance to wild animals and the impact of flight operation on wildlife population especially on the elephants needs to be studied, suggested Noyal Thomas, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Forest Management).

The regular operation of the seaplane could disturb the resident elephant population in nearby areas of the proposed landing and take-off area of the seaplane. The proposed area is known for the presence and regular movement of wild elephants and human-elephant conflicts. The State shall carry out an Environment Impact Assessment and seek the clearance of the State and Central governments for tourism project, said Mr. Thomas, also a former director of Project Elephant, Government of India.

However, senior officials of the State Forest department maintained that the operation was unlikely to have any impact on the wildlife population.

No files regarding the project has come for the consideration of the Wildlife wing, said Pramod G. Krishnan, Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala.

Rajesh Ravindran, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Forest Management), maintained that the project as unlikely to affect wildlife habitations. It is also unlikely to impact elephant population in Mattupetty, which has been exposed to anthropogenic disturbances, he said.

“The department had earlier denied permission for the operation of a helicopter over Athirappally. The seaplane is likely to cause less disturbance than a helicopter flying over the area. None of the existing laws insist on the clearance from the Forest department for the operation of a seaplane service,” he added.

