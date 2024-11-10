 />
Wildlife experts divided over impact of seaplane on wildlife

Debate over seaplane impact on Kerala wildlife as trial run approaches, with concerns over disturbance to animals.

Published - November 10, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi

Wildlife experts are divided over the impact of seaplane operations on wildlife population of Kerala as the State is all set to launch a trial run of the service on Monday (November 11, 2024).

The amphibian aircraft will take off from the Kochi backwaters, near Bolgatty Lake, and land at Mattupetty reservoir in Idukki district.

There are fears that the operation of the aircraft may disturb wild animals, including elephants, tigers and Nilgiri tahr, and could lead to an escalation in human-wildlife conflicts.

The aircraft may have to fly over the National Parks of Mannavan Sholai, Anamudi Sholai and Mathikettan Sholai and its eco-sensitive zones while approaching the Mattupetty reservoir. The flight path and the height at which the plane would be operating must be made known and its impact on wildlife population studied, suggested Noyal Thomas, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Forest Management).

Regular operation of the seaplane could cause annoyance to a 25-member elephant herd near the Reservoir area. The area is known for movement of wild elephants. The State needs to carry out an Environment Impact Assessment and seek clearance of the National Board for Wildlife before launching the service, said Mr. Thomas, also a former director of Project Elephant.

However, senior officials of the State Forest department maintained that the operation was unlikely to have any impact on the wildlife population.

No files regarding the project has come for the consideration of the Wildlife wing, said Pramod G. Krishnan, Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala.

Rajesh Ravindran, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Forest Management), maintained that the project as unlikely to affect wildlife habitations. It is also unlikely to impact elephant population in Mattupetty, which has been exposed to anthropogenic disturbances, he said.

“The department had earlier denied permission for the operation of a helicopter over Athirappally. The seaplane is likely to cause less disturbance than a helicopter flying over the area. None of the existing laws insist on the clearance from the Forest department for the operation of a seaplane service,” he added.

