 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wildlife enthusiast captures untamed life of jackals in short flick

The documentary Follow the Howl: Jackal - the Real Story won the State award for best short film during the recent Wildlife Week observance

Published - November 15, 2024 11:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

A. Mithosh Joseph
A pack of jackals spotted by Abhijith S. Suresh during the shoot of his documentary at Chenoli in Perambra.

A pack of jackals spotted by Abhijith S. Suresh during the shoot of his documentary at Chenoli in Perambra. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT 

A 27-year-old wildlife enthusiast’s passion for observing wild animals that demonstrate adaptability and resilience has led him to produce a 24-minute documentary on golden jackals, often mistaken for foxes, to encourage potential conservation efforts and prevent their extinction.

Perambra native Abhijith S. Suresh’s award-winning documentary, Follow the Howl: Jackal - the Real Story, reveals fascinating insights about these clever canids, often called “opportunistic foragers” by researchers.

“It took two years to complete this challenging project, which was released on my YouTube channel, ‘Earth Echoes’, on October 8. After winning the State award from the Forest department for the best short film during the recent Wildlife Week observance, it has received encouraging feedback from viewers,” said Abhijith, who handled the camera and post-production. He added that the entire story of the film unfolds around a granite quarry near his home at Chenoli, Perambra.

A postgraduate in journalism, Abhijith has long been a keen observer of the mysterious world of jackals, known as ‘Kurunari’ in local parlance, with their distinctive golden rust coats and bushy tails. His passion for wildlife photography has played a key role in capturing exclusive visuals of jackals, showcasing their food habits, unique habitat features, survival tactics, and traits of harmonious living.

Through exclusive visuals, Abhijith also reveals that jackals instinctively place their scat where the pack has trained them. The footage also highlights their self-cleaning methods, such as rubbing their bottom against rocks, and their tactics for marking territory. The documentary gives due attention to the vocal range of jackals and their unique communication methods.

While emphasising the need for a better conservation strategy for jackals and addressing the treatment of parasitic and contagious infections within the group, this 24-minute film urges authorities to conduct more focused research on the interspecific hybridisation of this canid species. Since jackals play a valuable role in controlling the rodent population for farmers, Abhijith believes it would be a rewarding initiative to protect the spectacle of Indian wilderness in our own land.

Published - November 15, 2024 11:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / animal / short films

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.