Wildlife defence mechanisms to be strengthened, says Kerala Forest Minister

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran had said that efforts to strengthen wildlife defence mechanisms would be intensified in the State.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for the construction of buildings for the Muthanga, Sultan Bathery and Tholpetty range offices under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on September 30 (Monday), Mr. Saseendran said the intention behind bolstering defence measures is to prevent loss of human life and damage to agricultural crops due to wildlife incursions.

The Minister highlighted that the implementation of solar hanging fencing was a novel experiment aimed at addressing those issues. While the initiative had succeeded in many parts of the State, it might not serve as a universal solution and should instead be tailored to the specific characteristics of each area, Mr. Saseendran said.

“Strengthening of defence measures is based on collective decisions made by farmers, community representatives, officials, and the public,” Mr. Saseendran added. As part of the efforts, the Minister assured that self-protection measures would be established for employees, effectively empowering them.

“The aim is to transform the Forest department into a more community-friendly entity, with the government focused on addressing public needs through active community participation,” the Minister said.

Mr. Saseendran also inaugurated the office building of the Rapid Response Team at Kuppadi and Veterinary Complex under the Sanctuary .

